Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Amazon distribution center to open in Louisa

By Hannah Eason
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is slated to open a distribution center in Louisa.

The company will open a distribution center in the county’s Ferncliff Business Park.

It will facilitate “last mile” delivery services, or the transportation of goods and services from a delivery hub to the customer’s doorstep. The goal: deliver packages as affordably and quickly as possible.

“60% of our workforce commutes out of the County to work,” said Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa Board of Supervisors. “Amazon’s decision to locate here leads to more jobs for our citizens. That has an economic impact of its own and it also means more time with family.”

Amazon will utilize an existing facility which had previously been constructed using a public-private partnership. This method was critical to meeting the company’s rapid deployment timeline, according to a release from the Town of Louisa.

Louisa, a town of roughly 1,500 people per the 2010 census, is roughly one hour from Richmond and north of Interstate 64. The town is east of Charlottesville by roughly 40 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Latest News

Jonathan Bartlett Horton, age 38, of Bumpass, Virginia.
Hanover sheriff: Va. man wanted on ‘numerous’ felony charges
Broadway in Richmond is returning for the 2021-22 season with "Mean Girls" added to the schedule.
Broadway in Richmond back for 2021-22 season
FILE: Cars on an interstate
Va.’s 2020 data show increase in alcohol, speed-related deaths
Regional partnership could expand broadband to more than 25,000 Central Virginians