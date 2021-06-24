Healthcare Pros
3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. Charlottesville officials have voted unanimously to remove two statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from two downtown parks including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. News outlets report that the vote came late Monday, June 7, 2021, after more than 50 people spoke during a virtual meeting, most in favor of removal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville officials say three entities have already expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals from downtown parks. One of those statues was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017.

Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, city workers prepare to drape a tarp over the statue...
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, city workers prepare to drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Court Square Park, formerly Justice Park, in Charlottesville, Va. Charlottesville officials have voted unanimously to remove two statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from two downtown parks including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. News outlets report that the vote came late Monday, June 7, 2021, after more than 50 people spoke during a virtual meeting, most in favor of removal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)

Virginia requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the statues to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.

The Daily Progress reports that so far, three entities have submitted statements of interest. City Manager Chip Boyles says two of the interested entities are in-state and one is out-of-state.

