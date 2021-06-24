2 sought in connection to theft, credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is searching for two people suspected of breaking into a vehicle at the Science Museum of Virginia and stealing items.

Police said the victim reported that a handbag with cash and credit cards was stolen from her vehicle and used to buy items at a nearby store. A window had been smashed to get inside her vehicle.

The suspects got away in a 2019 or newer black Honda Civic four-door sedan.

The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is searching for two people suspected of breaking into a vehicle at the Science Museum of Virginia and stealing items. (Capitol Police)

Police said the suspects were seen at a Target in Henrico, where they used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases. Additional attempts were made but declined.

The Honda was last seen heading east on Broad Street going towards Richmond.

“I’d like to thank our officers for their quick work that produced some valuable information, and I’d like to ask the public to take a look at these images and see if they recognize these individuals,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Capitol Police. “We would appreciate any information that would help us resolve this matter.”

Anyone with information can call the Capitol Police dispatch number at (804) 786-2568 and ask to speak with the supervisor on duty.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.