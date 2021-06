CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been displaced following a Chesterfield house fire.

Crews were called to Glenmeadow Court around 2:30 p.m. by a neighbor.

A Chesterfield Fire Lieutenant said the fire was minor and no one was home at the time.

