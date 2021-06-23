Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Cool, dry, and sunny

Gorgeous today and tomorrow before summer’s humidity returns
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Refreshing air arrives for the next couple of days with cool starts too!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. Highs in upper 70s. A “best weather day of the week”

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. Another “best weather day of the week”

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDFAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90.

