Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia’s projected surplus could approach $2 billion

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s financial picture continues to improve, and the expected budget surplus from the current fiscal year continues to grow.

Wednesday morning, Virginia’s Secretary of Finance said state revenues are running well ahead of projections. At the end of May, Aubrey Layne said state revenues were about $3.3 billion ahead of the prior year.

“I don’t think anybody back in March of 2020, if I had stood up in front of you and said that was going to be the case, Mr. Chairman you would have asked me to leave well before now,” Layne said, “because I don’t think anybody anticipated that. But that’s what’s happened.”

Layne told members of the House Appropriations Committee the budget surplus could approach $2 billion.

State law requires about half of the surplus to go toward Virginia’s Rainy Day Fund.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought

Latest News

Jesus Turner, 20, is charged with murder in the killing of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.
Third man in Markiya Dickson murder found guilty on all charges
Varina High School Football
Henrico school board considers proposal to rename Varina HS athletic facilities after custodian, teacher
“He moved some things around like he was barricading himself and just passed around the store,”...
Woman held hostage shares ordeal after man enters Luray convenience store
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
I-64 east reopens in Goochland County following crash
A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia...
VEC continues to address backlog of claims