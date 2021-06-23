Virginia’s oyster industry squeaks through the pandemic

Don’t break out the champagne to go with those oysters — at least not just yet.

Virginia’s oyster industry, the largest on the East Coast, has survived the pandemic, but growers and producers throughout the commonwealth’s eight oyster regions are still facing a long road to recovery, industry representatives said.

After decades of overharvesting throughout the Chesapeake Bay region, Virginia oysters underwent a renaissance in the first decade of the 21st century. The state has poured millions into oyster restoration and reef construction, not only because of the centuries-old industry’s economic potential but also because oysters provide some of the most effective filtration of sediments and algae from bay waters.

The appearance of COVID-19 in the U.S. in late winter 2020, though, ground the industry to a halt.

“When the emergencies all began being declared last March, within one or two days, oyster companies saw their sales drop by 95 to 99 percent. It was pretty devastating,” said Mike Oesterling, executive director of Shellfish Growers of Virginia, a trade group representing the commonwealth’s clam and oyster farmers. “The pandemic really highlighted how heavily the oyster aquaculture industry really relies on people going out to eat oysters.”

Now, as restrictions lift, lockdown-weary Virginians eager to get out and celebrate are flocking to restaurants.

But the situation is still “a mixed bag,” said Tanner Council, manager of the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, an initiative created by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation that counts some 70 oyster growers, nonprofits and academic institutions among its ranks.

Some growers are seeing a decided upturn in business.

“Sales are pretty much where they were” before the pandemic, Travis Croxton, co-owner of Rappahannock Oyster Company, told Gov. Ralph Northam June 15 as state officials gathered at the company’s Richmond restaurant in honor of Agriculture Week. And in Machipongo on the Chesapeake Bay side of the Eastern Shore, Lambert Shellfish recently sold out of all its market-size oysters, co-owner Alex Lambert told the Mercury.

Others, however, are seeing a slower or more uneven recovery.

