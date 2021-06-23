Healthcare Pros
Virginia school board ends meeting on transgender policy due to rowdy crowd

The Loudoun County School Board has to shut down its meeting on transgender policy after the crowd became disruptive.(NBC Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Loudoun County School Board has to shut down its meeting on transgender policy after the crowd became disruptive.

Dozens of people who supported and opposed proposed policy 8040, which is on the treatment of transgender students, gathered to voice their opinion on the policy during the public meeting, NBC Washington reports.

According to NBC Washington, people reportedly started talking over commenters and refused to cooperate. The meeting even ended with a person being arrested and a person being injured, officials said.

The sheriff’s office also told NBC Washington that a trespassing summons was also issued to a person.

The proposed policy made national headlines after a gym teacher said he would not follow the policy due to religious beliefs and because he thought it would harm children.

Prior to the meeting, school board members received death threats and the bomb squad conducted a sweep of the school, NBC Washington reported.

