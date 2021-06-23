Healthcare Pros
Virginia Museum of History & Culture nationally recognized

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) has been selected by the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) as a 2021 National Award of Excellence recipient for their year-long leadership of Virginia’s Women’s Sufferage Centennial.

According to a press release for the VMHC, this award is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

The AASLH recognized the exhibit titled Agents of Change: Female Activism in the Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today which surveyed 100 years of women’s activism since the passage of the nineteenth amendment for the award.

This exhibit was a part of a statewide effort, throughout 2020, to mark the centennial anniversary of the women’s rights amendment.

Along with the exhibit, the VMHC displayed a documentary film, These Things Can Be Done: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia, produced by the Virginia Public Media. The film touch on both historical women’s movements and recent ones, such as the #MeToo movement, Women’s Marches, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In order to reach people during the pandemic, the VMHC Education Team helped by providing virtual programming.

The AASLH awards program was established in 1945 to encourage excellent coverage of state and local history, according to the press release. More information about the AASLH is available on their website.

