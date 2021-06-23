Healthcare Pros
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report

Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.
Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.(Twitter: Brett Favre)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WAVE) - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre criticized transgender Olympic athletes on his podcast, saying it’s “unfair” that they can compete in women’s sports.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, which Favre said on his podcast “Bolling with Favre” is “a man competing as a woman. That’s unfair.”

Hubbard became eligible to compete in the Olympics in 2015 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed its rules related to transgender athletes, according to an Insider article that broke down Favre’s podcast statements on the subject. The new rules require that people born male are allowed to compete in women’s events without requiring sex-reassignment surgery if their blood testosterone levels are less than 10 nanoholders.

“If I was a true female – I can’t believe I’m saying that – and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” Favre said.

The former pro-athlete continued that he has no issue with the transgender community, but he does not believe transgender athletes should compete on the Olympic level.

“It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled, if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine, I got no problem with it,” Favre said. “But you can’t compete against, males cannot compete against females.”

Favre also suggested that transgender BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe, who was chosen as an alternate for Team USA, should be banned from the Olympics after an old Facebook post surfaced in which Wolfe allegedly said she would burn the American flag on the medal podium.

