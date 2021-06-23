Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shoot-out prompts heavy police presence, police searching for suspect

Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence
Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A shoot-out prompted a heavy police presence and closed Broad Street in Henrico while police continue to search for a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were in the area of 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane for an unrelated investigation on June 23 around 2 p.m.

During that time, officers said they saw two people shoot at each other.

“Officers were able to immediately engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, we can confirm a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon,” police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is assisting in the investigation.

Broad Street has been closed in both directions between Pemberton Road and West End Drive while police search for one of the suspects.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story - check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
A man was found dead in an apartment with a gun shot wound.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Virginia Museum of History & Culture nationally recognized
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.