Search on for person who set more than two dozen Lynchburg fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A recent collection of fires around the City of Lynchburg points police to a mid-2000s silver grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof as possibly being connected to whomever is setting the fires.

Lynchburg Police are looking for whomever is responsible for more than two dozen fires. Anyone within any of the following areas is asked to check surveillance footage to see if there is video of the person:

6/13/2021 19:28 100-Blk Turner Ln

6/14/2021 10:13 17th / Monroe St

6/14/2021 15:03 1900-Blk Bransford St

6/14/2021 18:42 Main St / Buena Vista St

6/14/2021 21:27 Harriston St / 6th St

6/14/2021 21:57 900-Blk 8th St

6/14/2021 22:08 100-Blk Easton Ave

6/14/2021 22:30 Ruffner Pl / Essex St

6/14/2021 23:04 11th St / Pierce St

6/14/2021 23:06 1500-Blk Buchanan St

6/14/2021 23:14 10th St / Taylor St

6/15/2021 10:07 17th / Monroe St

6/15/2021 11:31 1500-Blk Pierce St

6/15/2021 11:37 1100-Blk 11th St

6/15/2021 11:39 1400-Blk Pierce St

6/15/2021 11:44 11th St / Filmore St

6/15/2021 22:26 Maple St / Poplar St

6/15/2021 22:32 800-blk 1st St

6/16/2021 0:28 1800-blk Boston Ave

6/16/2021 8:14 17th St / Taylor St

6/16/2021 8:49 15th St / Jackson St

6/16/2021 9:17 Faquier St / Early St

6/16/2021 17:26 1100-Blk Monroe St

6/16/2021 19:56 2200-Blk 13th St

6/16/2021 22:11 200-Blk Page St

6/17/2021 10:48 800-Blk Pierce St

6/20/2021 6:46 1300-Blk 14th St

6/20/2021 9:19 13th St/Garfield Ave

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact 434-455-6375 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

