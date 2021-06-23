Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPD arrests man in connection to assault on officer

Richmond police charged a man with assaulting an officer during an incident on Monday.
Richmond police charged a man with assaulting an officer during an incident on Monday.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police charged a man with assaulting an officer during an incident on Monday.

With the help of U.S. Marshals and the Richmond Police K9 unit, RPD arrested Jacob Madden, 23, of Wingina, was arrested on Wednesday.

Madden is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, officers were called around 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Green Cove Drive for the report of unauthorized use of a vehicle by Madden.

“At approximately 8:34 p.m., officers were called again to the scene as Madden was reportedly on scene with the vehicle,” police said.

Officers arrived and tried to take Madden into “investigative detention.” Police say that’s when he assaulted an officer and ran away on foot.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
A man was found dead in an apartment with a gun shot wound.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence
‘Shooting incident’ prompts heavy police presence, closes Broad Street in Henrico
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.