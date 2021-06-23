RPD arrests man in connection to assault on officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police charged a man with assaulting an officer during an incident on Monday.

With the help of U.S. Marshals and the Richmond Police K9 unit, RPD arrested Jacob Madden, 23, of Wingina, was arrested on Wednesday.

Madden is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, officers were called around 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Green Cove Drive for the report of unauthorized use of a vehicle by Madden.

“At approximately 8:34 p.m., officers were called again to the scene as Madden was reportedly on scene with the vehicle,” police said.

Officers arrived and tried to take Madden into “investigative detention.” Police say that’s when he assaulted an officer and ran away on foot.

