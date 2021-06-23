Healthcare Pros
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts launch community days of COVID-19 vaccines, education

Vaccine
Vaccine(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are launching community-wide days of outreach and vaccination opportunities.

Starting June 25, the RHHD is launching a street-to-street event along the 25th Street corridor in Richmond’s East End.

The events will feature COVID-19 vaccine appointments, outreach and education within a certain community.

More events like this will be planned in the coming weeks.

Here is the following schedule:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Patrick Henry Park (E Broad St and N 25th St)
  • 1-3 p.m.: East End Library (1200 N 25th St)
  • 1-5 p.m.: Vaccinations provided by Hope Pharmacy (1330 N 25th St)
  • 3-4 p.m.: Door to door vaccinations for local businesses (25th St)
  • 3-5 p.m.: RHHD’s Family Transition Coach office (1111 N 25th St)


Following the event, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold a Day of Action with vaccination stations at North Ave, Hull Street and East End libraries. Vaccines will be offered 1-4 p.m.

For more vaccination opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

