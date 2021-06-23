Richmond-Henrico Health Districts launch community days of COVID-19 vaccines, education

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are launching community-wide days of outreach and vaccination opportunities.

Starting June 25, the RHHD is launching a street-to-street event along the 25th Street corridor in Richmond’s East End.

The events will feature COVID-19 vaccine appointments, outreach and education within a certain community.

More events like this will be planned in the coming weeks.

Here is the following schedule:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Patrick Henry Park (E Broad St and N 25th St)



1-3 p.m.: East End Library (1200 N 25th St)



1-5 p.m.: Vaccinations provided by Hope Pharmacy (1330 N 25th St)



3-4 p.m.: Door to door vaccinations for local businesses (25th St)



3-5 p.m.: RHHD’s Family Transition Coach office (1111 N 25th St)



Following the event, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold a Day of Action with vaccination stations at North Ave, Hull Street and East End libraries. Vaccines will be offered 1-4 p.m.

