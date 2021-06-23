Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal League (RAL) is hosting its 11th Annual Calendar Contest where owners can enter for a chance to have their dogs featured in the RAL’s 2022 calendar.

To enter a dog or vote visit the website here. Every dollar equals one vote for a dog.

The top 12 dogs will be featured in the calendar, and the top dog will be put on the cover and on the month of their choice.

The winners will be photographed by Becky Huddleston Photography.

According to a Facebook post from RAL, all the proceeds will be used to help pets in need in the Richmond area.

