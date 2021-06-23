Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new Reams Road Elementary School
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Reams Road Elementary School.
School and community leaders will be in attendance to present the new school.
Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited. The event will be live-streamed here.
The ceremony will take place on June 24 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Reams Road Elementary School, 10141 Reams Road.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.