Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new Reams Road Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Reams Road Elementary School.

School and community leaders will be in attendance to present the new school.

Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited. The event will be live-streamed here.

The ceremony will take place on June 24 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Reams Road Elementary School, 10141 Reams Road.

