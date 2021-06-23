Healthcare Pros
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1

The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Marijuana Justice (VAMJ) will celebrate the first day that cannabis becomes legal in the state by handing out free cannabis seeds.

The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.

VAMJ is working with District of Columbia Marijuana Justice and Maryland Marijuana Justice to collect 10,000 donated cannabis seeds to be handed out.

Giveaway sites include:

  • Outside CBD Store-Richmond at 3442 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, VA
  • Near Rosslyn Metro at 1850 N. Moore St., Arlington
  • A private property in Charlottesville

“We want to mark this historic day by saying ‘let us grow’ now that home cultivation of cannabis is legal in Virginia,” said Nat Copes, a VAMJ volunteer from Alexandria. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than by having VAMJ volunteers hand out free high-quality seeds to Virginians.”

