No injures reported following cooking-related fire in Chesterfield

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 6100 block of Thierry Street for a reported kitchen fire.
Crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 6100 block of Thierry Street for a reported kitchen fire.(Chesterfield Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the cause of a house fire on Tuesday was cooking-related.

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 6100 block of Thierry Street for a reported kitchen fire.

At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front door and fire showing the back of the single-family home.

As crews were battling the blaze, they found the fire extended into the attic. Crews made their way there and were able to put the fire out.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be cooking-related.

