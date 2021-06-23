News to Know for June 23: Chesterfield to discuss Jeff Davis Highway; Falcon chicks’ first flight; Dry day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Cool & Dry Day

Refreshing air arrives for the next couple of days with cool starts too!

Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. Highs in upper 70s. A “best weather day of the week”.

Jefferson Davis Highway Renaming

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is set to discuss several key issues, including the renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway in a meeting set for Wednesday, June 23.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

According to the agenda, Jefferson Davis Highway is to be renamed to ‘Route One.’

Officials say the name change makes the most sense as many of their residents already refer to the area as ‘Route One.’

If approved, a request will have to be sent to the Transportation Board.

RPD Staffing Shortages

A public feud between Richmond Police officers and their chief is coming to a head, and now some on the city council are jumping in. The head of the city’s public safety committee wants a report on the mayor’s security detail.

Richmond Police Department confirms it does provide security for the mayor and has since last summer. No official comment from the mayor’s office concerning his security detail other than to say the detail was necessary after armed protesters showed up in the lobby of the mayor’s apartment building last summer.

Richmond Police investigating after officer shot

Meanwhile, Chief Smith took his time to address morale and pay concerns.

Officers will get a small pay increase starting in October, approved by the city council. The group also has a study underway right now to review police salaries. The chief will go before that committee again next month for an update on the salary situation and improving relations.

RFD Hiring Info Session

The Richmond Fire Department is holding an information session for prospective firefighters. The session will be held Thursday, June 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 308 North 24th Street.

Attendees can talk to active firefighters, tour the facility, see one of the department’s fire engines, and get a walkthrough of the online application.

The department is hiring lateral and traditional fire recruits. The application window for both positions closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

You can apply here. Learn more at this link.

Henrico Schools’ Hiring

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teachers for next school year.

Highland Springs Elementary School and Fairfield Middle School are hiring teachers for its Achievable Dream program.

Source: Henrico County Public Schools

A job fair will be held on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill branch, 2100 Libbie Lake E St. The job fair will be socially distanced, and those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask to be interviewed.

Those interested in these jobs can learn more and apply online at this website.

Before Or After Labor Day?

Henrico school leaders will resume discussions on starting the 2022 school year on Labor Day.

The district started the conversation back in 2019 when the Virginia General Assembly voted to allow school divisions to open before Labor Day. If adopted, school would start on Aug. 29, 2022, and end on June 16, 2023.

(WAFB)

Administrators will share more on June 24 at the School Board meeting.

A final decision will not be made until August.

Former Senator John Warner Funeral

The funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Former Sen. John Warner sat down with Dana Bash in 2017 and spoke about his legacy.

Warner fought in both World War II and the Korean War. He served as the Secretary of the Navy and then represented the commonwealth in the senate from 1979 to 2009. He died of heart failure last month at the age of 94.

Flags will be flown at half staff on Wednesday from dawn to dusk to honor Warner.

Southside Speedway Update

Chesterfield County is hoping to buy the shuttered Southside Speedway, which closed in December after 60 years of racing.

The county wants to spend $5 million for the roughly 41-acre site and use it to expand the nearby River City Sports Complex.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on June 23 to talk about allocating the money to make it happen.

Falcon Chicks Release

Richmond’s falcon chicks are about to get their first taste of flight, thanks to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

The department says a “fledge watch” is scheduled between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on June 23 and 24. A fledge watch is when DWR workers will remotely open the door of the cage so the chicks can leave the pen and fly for the first time.

falcon chicks (Department of Wildlife Resources)

Staff on-site will allow them to conduct medical treatment for the chicks in case they fail at a landing attempt or collide into a building.

Watch the falcons live here.

Final Thought

Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying - Roy T. Bennett

