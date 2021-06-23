Navy rescinds scholarship offer over winner’s Autism, recipient says

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WWBT) - A young Maryland man had his ROTC scholarship rescinded over what he and his family believe is his Autism, according to WRC-TV.

Tory Ridgeway, who received a full ROTC scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Univerity to study aerospace engineering earlier this year, received a letter in June that rescinded his scholarship offer due to “academic skills and developmental disorders.”

Ridgeway and his family believe this reason for rescinding his scholarship is referring to his Autism.

“My dream was to be the first officer in this family,” he told WRC-TV in an interview. “It’s really scary that now it’s being taken away.”

Ridgeway told WRC-TV that he was upfront about his Autism by writing about it in his personal essay and talking about it in his scholarship interview.

The Naval Service Training Command spokesman, Phil Chitty, did not confirm or deny that the offer being rescinded was due to Tory’s Autism because of health care privacy laws.

Chitty, told WRC-TV, “The Navy offers NROTC scholarships contingent on a candidate fulfilling several requirements including passing a medical screening, which is completed after a candidate is offered a scholarship.”

Ridgeway has taken steps to appeal the Navy’s decision and still plans on attending Embry-Riddle. He also still wants to serve the United States after graduation.

“This country is my home. It’s given me so much. My family and my friends have given me so much, and I would give anything to ensure that they have wonderful lives,” he told WRC-TV.

Upon receiving orders, Ridgeway is still planning on reporting to boot camp as he waits for the results of his appeal.

