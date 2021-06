RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing backups in Richmond.

The crash is northbound at mile marker 70.5, near the Bells Road exit.

The left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right shoulder are closed.

Backups are about two miles.

