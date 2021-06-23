Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonnet Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.
According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.
Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.
All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.
One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.
“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.