LIVE: At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, authorities told NBC4 in Washington. All lanes of Interstate 295 are blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Road Closure. DC-295 NB/SB north of Benning Avenue. NE DC. All lanes are blocked in both directions due to a reported pedestrian bridge collapse. NB delays are approximately 3 miles, SB delays are approximately 1.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2021

Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and reported no one was trapped.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

