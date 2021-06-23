LIVE: At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, and fell onto I-295.
Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and reported no one was trapped.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
