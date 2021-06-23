Healthcare Pros
LIVE: At least 3 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, and fell onto I-295.

The bridge is at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, authorities told NBC4 in Washington. All lanes of Interstate 295 are blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and reported no one was trapped.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

