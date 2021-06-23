Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a year after theirs was canceled due to the pandemic.

The commencement will be held on September 3, and the Class of 2020 will be the first to graduate at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The University says although it has been over a year since they graduated, giving them the ceremony they lost has long been in the works.

“This has never been something that was forgotten, we were just still in part of the planning process and making sure that we were able to honor them in an exciting way,” said Mary-Hope Vass, the University’s spokesperson.

JMU has been gauging interest within the Class of 2020 about whether they’d return for a graduation. They say they are looking forward to celebrating all that the group has accomplished.

“We’re just really excited to be able to celebrate these graduates and invite them back on campus to have an in-person ceremony, because their work and successes are certainly worth celebrating,” said Vass.

The University will continue to communicate with the Class of 2020 and will be sending out more details about the event in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

Latest News

The Loudoun County School Board has to shut down its meeting on transgender policy after the...
Virginia school board ends meeting on transgender policy due to rowdy crowd
VDH upgrades Delta variant of COVID-19 to ‘Variant of Concern’
The third suspect charged in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is due back in a...
Witnesses take stand in 2-day trial for third suspect charged in Markiya Dickson murder
Crews were called around 11 a.m. to the 6100 block of Thierry Street for a reported kitchen fire.
No injures reported following cooking-related fire in Chesterfield
It was an emotional reunion, between an adopted dog and her owners.
‘We didn’t know if she would be alive’: Dalmatian rescued after being trapped in a cave