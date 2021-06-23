Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Henrico school leaders resume talks on starting school before Labor Day

School leaders are looking at adopting it for the school year starting in 2022, not the...
School leaders are looking at adopting it for the school year starting in 2022, not the upcoming school year.(WAFB)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders will resume discussions on starting the 2022 school year before Labor Day.

The district started the conversation back in 2019 when the Virginia General Assembly voted to allow school divisions to open before Labor Day. The district also wanted feedback from parents on whether or not the school year should start before Labor Day.

Administrators will share more on June 24 at the School Board meeting.

A final decision will not be made until August.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
A man was found dead in an apartment with a gun shot wound.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

City Center is the Mayor's new pitch for revitalization following the failed Navy Hill...
Community weighs in on City Center proposal in Richmond
VaccineHere.com and TesteHere.com are companies that specialize in COVID-19 testing, antibody...
Health department working to bring vaccines to businesses, churches
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
Health department working to bring vaccines to businesses, churches
Health department working to bring vaccines to businesses, churches