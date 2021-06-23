Henrico school leaders resume talks on starting school before Labor Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders will resume discussions on starting the 2022 school year before Labor Day.

The district started the conversation back in 2019 when the Virginia General Assembly voted to allow school divisions to open before Labor Day. The district also wanted feedback from parents on whether or not the school year should start before Labor Day.

Administrators will share more on June 24 at the School Board meeting.

A final decision will not be made until August.

