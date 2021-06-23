'Shooting incident' prompts heavy police presence, closes Broad Street in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence.

According to Henrico Police, a heavy officer presence is currently in the area. The road has been closed between Pemberton Road and West End Drive “for the public’s safety.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story - check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.