'Shooting incident' prompts heavy police presence, closes Broad Street in Henrico

Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence.
Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence.

According to Henrico Police, a heavy officer presence is currently in the area. The road has been closed between Pemberton Road and West End Drive “for the public’s safety.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story - check back soon for updates.

