Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in May

Gov. Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond (FILE)(VPM)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2% point to 4.5% in May.

According to the governor’s office, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%.

“More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” Northam announced in a press release Wednesday, June 23. “This week, we reached the 70% vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.”

“Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to drop and more people are returning to the workforce—two important indications about the strength of our economy,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “It’s vitally important that every Virginian does their civic duty and gets vaccinated so we can maintain this positive momentum.”

The governor’s office says Virginia had the third lowest seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, among the southeast states. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 104,600 jobs, or 45.7%. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 59,800 jobs, or 10%. Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job increase of 31,500 jobs, or 6.3%.

“With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy said.

For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.

