Dog unable to walk, found abandoned alongside road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control are looking for the owner of an abandoned dog that was found on the side of the road in Richmond.

The golden retriever mix, named Susie, was found near Afton Avenue and Lynhaven Avenue wrapped in a bandage with no collar or chip. Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the RACC, the bandage Susie was wrapped in, was covering multiple infected wounds.

Susie became septic when she arrived at the emergency vet and had to be euthanized.

“Sad and sorry to share we couldn’t save Susie. We hugged her close and said goodbye. She didn’t die alone or in pain and for that we are grateful. Sometimes our jobs are hard,” RACC said. “Please help us find the person responsible for her neglect.”

The RACC wants anyone with information to call 804-646-5573 or email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.

