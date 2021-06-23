Day 2 of trial underway for third suspect charged in Markiya Dickson murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is a step closer to learning his fate as the second day of his trial is underway.

There was close to an hour delay for closing arguments after the judge denied the defense’s motion to throw the case out.

Jesus Turner’s defense argued the witnesses, in this case, were not credible. The commonwealth says credibility is up to the jury to decide.

On Tuesday, there was a key witness for the prosecution who was not cooperative during testimony—he actually said “I told you I didn’t want to be here.”

When testimony continued Wednesday, the jury heard from Richmond police detectives, a forensic firearms expert, the medical examiner and a young man who saw three men with guns in Carter Jones Park—he testified to applying pressure to Markiya’s wound before he and his family helped her dad get Markiya to the hospital.

Closing arguments were expected to get underway Wednesday.

This is a developing story - check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.