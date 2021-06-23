Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is set to discuss several key issues, including the renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway in a meeting set for Wednesday, June 23.

According to the agenda, Jefferson Davis Highway is to be renamed ‘Route One.’ Officials say the name change makes the most sense as many of their residents already refer to the area as ‘Route One.’ If approved, a request will have to be sent to the Transportation Board.

This name change follows the decision made earlier in February by the Virginia House of Delegates who voted to rename all portions of the Jefferson Davis Highway. The bill was approved by the State Senate on February 25, 2021, and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

Another key issue being discussed is Chesterfield’s plan to buy the Southside Speedway. The track has been closed since December 2020 and the city will propose a five million dollar allotment to purchase the property.

The county does not have any definitive plans for the raceway yet, but it is expected to be redeveloped to expand the River City Sportsplex, a 115 acre, county-owned sports complex. The sports complex has made more than $89 million within the county since July 2017 and attracts more than 500,000 people to its events every year.

Among these key issues, Chesterfield is also expected to end their local COVID-19 state of emergency. The meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors.

