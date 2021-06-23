Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway

By Emily Harrison
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is set to discuss several key issues, including the renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway in a meeting set for Wednesday, June 23.

According to the agenda, Jefferson Davis Highway is to be renamed ‘Route One.’ Officials say the name change makes the most sense as many of their residents already refer to the area as ‘Route One.’ If approved, a request will have to be sent to the Transportation Board.

This name change follows the decision made earlier in February by the Virginia House of Delegates who voted to rename all portions of the Jefferson Davis Highway. The bill was approved by the State Senate on February 25, 2021, and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

Another key issue being discussed is Chesterfield’s plan to buy the Southside Speedway. The track has been closed since December 2020 and the city will propose a five million dollar allotment to purchase the property.

The county does not have any definitive plans for the raceway yet, but it is expected to be redeveloped to expand the River City Sportsplex, a 115 acre, county-owned sports complex. The sports complex has made more than $89 million within the county since July 2017 and attracts more than 500,000 people to its events every year.

Among these key issues, Chesterfield is also expected to end their local COVID-19 state of emergency. The meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
A man was found dead in an apartment with a gun shot wound.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

The federal student loan rate increase July 1st.
Federal student loan interest rate will increase July 1st
Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway
Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway
School leaders are looking at adopting it for the school year starting in 2022, not the...
Henrico school leaders resume talks on starting school before Labor Day
City Center is the Mayor's new pitch for revitalization following the failed Navy Hill...
Community weighs in on City Center proposal in Richmond