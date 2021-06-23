Car crashes decreased in Virginia during the pandemic, but deaths went up

The number of crashes on Virginia roads plummeted in 2020, according to new data, but the number of traffic deaths rose to the highest level in more than a decade.

A total of 847 people died in traffic accidents last year, a roughly 2.4 percent increase over 2019. Numbers worsened in what transportation officials call the “belt, booze and speed” categories, with a sharp, 16.3 percent increase in speed-related deaths over last year.

While presenting the data Tuesday to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, George Bishop, deputy commissioner at the Department of Motor Vehicles, said the state hadn’t seen fatalities that high since rolling out it’s Traffic Records Electronic Database System 12 years ago.

“This is the highest number of fatalities in the TREDS era,” Bishop said. “Full stop.”

Bishop said the 2020 fatality number was the highest since 2007 when the state saw 1,026 deaths.

The new data offers a glimpse of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected traffic safety in Virginia, for better and worse.

Pedestrian and bicycle deaths fell by about 8 percent and 38.5 percent, respectively, which officials called a positive trend in a year when more people were walking and biking.

But officials could only theorize about why traffic deaths went up while the number of crashes fell to 105,600, a significant drop from the 125,000 to 130,000 Virginia sees in a normal year.

Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine said her staff has suggested people may be so distracted in their cars they may not even have time to brake or try to prevent a high-speed collision.

“The accident comes upon us so quickly that we can’t react,” she said.

In crashes where wearing a seatbelt was an option, Bishop said, about 56 percent of the people who died weren’t wearing one.

Though the Virginia General Assembly has recently approved several traffic safety initiatives, including a ban on holding phones while driving, the legislature has rejected efforts to allow police to stop drivers only for seatbelt infractions, which Valentine said had been a priority for her office. Under current law, not wearing a seatbelt is a secondary offense, meaning drivers can only be stopped for it if they’re committing some other infraction.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

