Police: Richmond toddler taken to hospital after accidentally shooting self

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a three-year-old has been taken to the hospital after the child accidentally shot himself.

On June 22 around 4:23 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue.

Officers found a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound that was accidental and possibly self-inflicted. The injury is not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective S. Odic at (804) 646-3431.

