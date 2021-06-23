Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Richmond toddler taken to hospital after accidentally shooting self

The incident is under investigation.
The incident is under investigation.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a three-year-old has been taken to the hospital after the child accidentally shot himself.

On June 22 around 4:23 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue.

Officers found a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound that was accidental and possibly self-inflicted. The injury is not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective S. Odic at (804) 646-3431.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and...
Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
A man was found dead in an apartment with a gun shot wound.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Reams Road Elementary School.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new Reams Road Elementary School
The federal student loan rate increase July 1st.
Federal student loan interest rate will increase July 1st
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner at Washington National Cathedral
Federal student loan interest rate will increase July 1st
Federal student loan interest rate will increase July 1st