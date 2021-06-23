Police: Richmond toddler taken to hospital after accidentally shooting self
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a three-year-old has been taken to the hospital after the child accidentally shot himself.
On June 22 around 4:23 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue.
Officers found a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound that was accidental and possibly self-inflicted. The injury is not life-threatening.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective S. Odic at (804) 646-3431.
