17 new state historical highway markers approved

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved 17 new historical highway markers.

Fifteen of the 17 markers approved recall people, places or events in Virginia’s African American history. Five of the topics were submitted by students who were part of Governor Northam’s Black History Marker contest in February.

The student suggestions are markers for “a formerly enslaved man born in Virginia who joined John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry, the “Father of Black Basketball,” and a Richmond woman who was part of a racially integrated network that passed intelligence to the U.S. Army during the Civil War.”

The following markers will be in Central Virginia:

The African Church of Manchester - Richmond

First Baptist Church of South Richmond - Richmond

William Langhorne Bond (1893-1985) - Petersburg

Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground - Richmond

Lt. Col. John Lyman Whitehead Jr. (1924-1992) - Brunswick County

Mary Richards Bowser Denman - Richmond

Samuel P. Bolling (1819-1900) - Cumberland County

To read more information about the markers, click here.

