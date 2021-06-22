Healthcare Pros
Users can now schedule vaccination appointments through COVIDWISE app

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment just got even easier with the COVIDWISE app now allowing users to find and schedule appointments.

Users can find the vaccination appointments under the “Vax Info” button, along with other vaccine-related information.

“Virginia has reached the milestone of having 70 percent of adults with their first shot,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “It remains vital that more Virginians get vaccinated, and this update to COVIDWISE will make it easier than ever to find and get a shot.”

The scheduling tool is only available to those who have downloaded the free app, those who use COVIDWISE Express will continue to receive exposure notifications but will need to download the full app to schedule.

More than 2.1 Virginians have opted into the exposure notifications through the app since it launched in Aug. 2020.

For more information, click here.

