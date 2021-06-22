Two local Walmart locations to host vaccine clinics
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each Walmart location will be hosting a vaccine clinic this week.
The following locations will be administering vaccines:
- Walmart #1524, 12000 Iron Bridge Road from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 24
- Walmart #7032, 5001 Nine Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26
The events will be for anyone ages 12 or older.
