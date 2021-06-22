Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two local Walmart locations to host vaccine clinics

The events will be for anyone ages 12 or older.
The events will be for anyone ages 12 or older.(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each Walmart location will be hosting a vaccine clinic this week.

The following locations will be administering vaccines:

  • Walmart #1524, 12000 Iron Bridge Road from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 24
  • Walmart #7032, 5001 Nine Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26

The events will be for anyone ages 12 or older.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

Latest News

Vaccines will be free for adults and children ages 12 and up. No appointments or insurance is...
Goochland County hosting vaccine clinic this week
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Vaccine generic
Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4