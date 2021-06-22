Healthcare Pros
Two-day trial begins for third suspect charged in Markiya Dickson murder

The third suspect charged in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is due back in a...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third suspect charged in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is due back in a courtroom today.

The jury trial is set to begin for Jesus Turner, who is charged with murder and malicious wounding.

Dickson was a Chesterfield third-grader who was shot and killed at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout in May 2019.

An 11-year-old boy at the park that day was also shot but survived.

Richmond police say the shooting was not random and that there were two groups of people fighting on the park’s basketball court.

Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts were the two other men who have been convicted of murdering Dickson.

