Tuesday Forecast: Rain Likely, turning cool by afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for the threat of a few strong storms Tuesday late morning into the afternoon SE of Richmond. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concern.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely during the mid morning into the afternoon. RVA gets 1/2 to 3/4″ of Rain, while SE VA gets 1″ or more. Main timing for strong storms will be from 10am to 4pm and is most likely South and East of Richmond. Downpours likely and gusty winds with the stronger storms. Highs in the low 80s, dropping into the 60s in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)

First Alert: Low humidity returns starting on Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few late day showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

