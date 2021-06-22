Healthcare Pros
Small fire contained on Richmond's Southside

Richmond Police Department responding to a fire on the Southside.
Richmond Police Department responding to a fire on the Southside.(Richmond Fire Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department responded to a small fire at an industrial building on the southside of Richmond.

Crews responded to a fire alarm at 600 Perdue Avenue around 3:18 p.m. The fire was reported as under control by 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire was deemed a structure fire. Heavy smoke was found in the building and one dryer was on fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the drying machine and some of the ductwork.

In a post on Facebook, Richmond Fire Department thanked Chesterfield County Fire and EMS for sending their mobile vent unit to help clear out the smoke.

