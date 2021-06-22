Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sen. Warner supports new voting rights bill

Virginia Senator Mark Warner
Virginia Senator Mark Warner(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner and other lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a federal minimum standard for voting rights.

Warner says the For The People Act would work to restore people’s right to vote, ensure votes are counted in a fair way, and work to get rid of partisan gerrymandering.

“This is really a question of do you believe American democracy functions better when more people vote, or do you believe we ought to go back to a time where only a narrow slice of our population votes? I firmly believe in greater participation that makes more people invested in our system and keeps our democracy strong,” the senator said.

The Democrat wants more of his Republican colleagues to engage in discussion of this bill. A vote is expected tonight on whether to advance the bill, with strong opposition from the GOP.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

Latest News

Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center
Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape
Chesterfield County Schools is working to connect with students and families in their own...
Chesterfield Schools unveils new vans to help connect with students, families
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Funeral for former Virginia Senator John Warner to be held at Washington National Cathedral
Potential plans are in the works for a move, but a group of lawyers and judges say they want to...
Debate brewing over potential relocation of Richmond downtown courts building
The head of the city's public safety committee wants a report on the mayor's security detail.
Richmond Councilor questions Mayor’s security detail during meeting about police pay and staffing issues