Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought

Michael Pollock
Michael Pollock(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a chiropractor is facing sexual assault charges in connection to an incident that happened on May 17.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Chesterfield County Police Department, RPD arrested Michael Pollock, 66, of North Chesterfield, last week.

Pollock is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration in connection to an incident that happened at a workplace in Richmond.

Police said the site of the alleged incident in Richmond was not his usual workplace, so they are asking for any other possible victims at his North Chesterfield chiropractic office to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

Latest News

Henrico police car
Man injured in Henrico shooting
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Many people are waiting for hours to get inside the DMV Select Office in Mineral for walk-in...
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office