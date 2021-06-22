RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a chiropractor is facing sexual assault charges in connection to an incident that happened on May 17.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Chesterfield County Police Department, RPD arrested Michael Pollock, 66, of North Chesterfield, last week.

Pollock is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration in connection to an incident that happened at a workplace in Richmond.

Police said the site of the alleged incident in Richmond was not his usual workplace, so they are asking for any other possible victims at his North Chesterfield chiropractic office to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

