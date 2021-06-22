Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prince George County to host drive-thru Back-to-School Fair

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County will host its annual back-to-school event in early August to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prince George High School located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road and is open to all county residents.

Due to the pandemic, the fair will be a drive-thru curbside pickup where backpacks filled with schools supplies will be passed out to students.

“I am hoping that the community will support our efforts with either a monetary donation that will allow us to purchase school supplies in bulk or will donate backpacks along with some of the school supplies. We hope to receive support from various sources to include individuals, churches, civic organizations, Fort Lee organizations, and local businesses to assist with purchasing supplies,” said Michelle Bennett, Social Services Deputy Director.

School supplies donations are being accepted through Aug. 2 at Prince George County School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, and the Prince George Department of Social Services, located at 6450 Administration Drive during their regular business hours.

More information about supplies and donations can be found on Prince George County’s website here.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to a pandemic, but in 2019, 900 children received school supplies from the back-to-school event.

For more information contact Bertha Judge, Social Services Director or Michelle Bennett, Deputy Director, at Prince George Social Services, at 804-733-2650.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash

Latest News

Henrico's Jail West (Source: NBC12)
Supervisors approve roof replacement at Henrico County Jail West
Police lights.
City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him
The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
CDC recommends universal mask-wearing in schools
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck