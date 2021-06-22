Prince George County to host drive-thru Back-to-School Fair

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County will host its annual back-to-school event in early August to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prince George High School located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road and is open to all county residents.

Due to the pandemic, the fair will be a drive-thru curbside pickup where backpacks filled with schools supplies will be passed out to students.

“I am hoping that the community will support our efforts with either a monetary donation that will allow us to purchase school supplies in bulk or will donate backpacks along with some of the school supplies. We hope to receive support from various sources to include individuals, churches, civic organizations, Fort Lee organizations, and local businesses to assist with purchasing supplies,” said Michelle Bennett, Social Services Deputy Director.

School supplies donations are being accepted through Aug. 2 at Prince George County School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, and the Prince George Department of Social Services, located at 6450 Administration Drive during their regular business hours.

More information about supplies and donations can be found on Prince George County’s website here.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to a pandemic, but in 2019, 900 children received school supplies from the back-to-school event.

For more information contact Bertha Judge, Social Services Director or Michelle Bennett, Deputy Director, at Prince George Social Services, at 804-733-2650.

