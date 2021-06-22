Prince George County to hold Back to School Fair in August

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County will host its annual back-to-school event in early August to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

The event will be held on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Prince George High School located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road and is open to all county residents.

According to a press release from the county, the event will be a drive-through curbside pickup due to the pandemic.

The county is accepting school supplies donations for all ages.

“I am hoping that the community will support our efforts with either a monetary donation that will allow us to purchase school supplies in bulk or will donate backpacks along with some of the school supplies. We hope to receive support from various sources to include individuals, churches, civic organizations, Fort Lee organizations, and local businesses to assist with purchasing supplies,” said Michelle Bennett, Social Services Deputy Director.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to a pandemic, but in 2019, 900 children received school supplies from the back-to-school event.

For more information contact Bertha Judge, Social Services Director or Michelle Bennett, Deputy Director, at Prince George Social Services, at (804) 733-2650.

