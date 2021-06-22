Police search for two suspects involved in Richmond armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in Richmond.

Around 2 a.m. on June 14, officers responded to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a robbery in a parking lot of a business in the 00 block of Labrook Concourse.

According to a witness, one of the men pictured struck him in the face with a handgun and took cash and other items from him.

The suspects were last seen in a white sedan, police say.

White Sedan (Richmond Police)

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of these suspects should call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

