News to Know for June 22: Trial for Dickson murder suspect; City Center meeting; Showers, storms ahead

Rain Likely, Cool Afternoon

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for the threat of a few strong storms Tuesday late morning into the afternoon SE of Richmond. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concern.

RVA gets 1/2 to 3/4″ of Rain, while SE VA gets 1″ or more. The main timing for strong storms will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is most likely South and East of Richmond.

Downpours likely and gusty winds with the stronger storms. Highs in the low 80s, dropping into the 60s in the afternoon.

RPS Graduations Update

Ceremonies for Armstrong High School and Richmond Community High School have been rescheduled due to weather forecasts in the area.

Man Killed In Richmond

A man was found shot to death inside a Richmond apartment on Monday evening.

Detectives are still looking for information about the fatal shooting.

If you have any information contact Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Virginia Reaches Vaccine Milestone

Virginia becomes the sixteenth state to hit the 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccines in adults, and it comes two weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal to hit that same mark nationwide on July 4.

About 60% of adults are fully vaccinated in the state too.

Northam and others marked the milestone in the pandemic fight outside HOPE Pharmacy in Richmond.

Virginia ended all COVID-19 guidelines, including its mask mandate, on May 28. The state of emergency declared on March 12, 2020, in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.

Pharmacies Expand Vaccine Hours

The Virginia Department of Health announced that nearly 150 pharmacies across the state will expand hours to give the COVID-19 vaccination through July 4.

The expansion of hours on certain days is part of National Vaccine Month of Action, which is “a collaborative effort led by the White House that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.”

The extended pharmacy hours on certain days, especially Friday evenings, are an effort to help those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal hours.

To find a pharmacy near you, click here.

Trial Begins For Murder Suspect

The third suspect charged in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is due back in a courtroom today.

The jury trial is set to begin for Jesus Turner, who is charged with murder and malicious wounding.

Richmond police say the shooting was not random and that there were two groups of people fighting on the park’s basketball court.

Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts were the two other men who have been convicted of murdering Dickson.

City Center Meeting

Residents can voice their thoughts about the new plan for the City Center located in a part of downtown Richmond. The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets, and Fifth and Tenth Streets.

A public meeting is set for June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center located at the 3rd & Marshall entrance.

In-person and virtual options will be available.

To virtually attend the event, click here or call 804-316-9457 and dial 79484880#.

Chiropractor Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Richmond police said a chiropractor is facing sexual assault charges in connection to an incident that happened on May 17.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Chesterfield County Police Department, RPD arrested Michael Pollock, 66, of North Chesterfield, last week.

Pollock is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration in connection to an incident that happened at a workplace in Richmond.

Police said the site of the alleged incident in Richmond was not his usual workplace, so they are asking for any other possible victims at his North Chesterfield chiropractic office to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.

Southside Speedway

Chesterfield County is hoping to buy the shuttered Southside Speedway, which closed in December after 60 years of racing.

The county wants to spend $5 million for the roughly 41-acre site and use it to expand the nearby River City Sports Complex.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on June 23 to talk about allocating the money to make it happen.

Hanover Dash Co-Pay

Rides with ‘Hanover Dash’ will soon cost you once again.

This service provides rides for medical appointments, errands, employment and formal social programs for those 60 and older and people with a disability.

In the middle of the pandemic, the $6 one-way trip fee was waived, but it’s coming back the first day of July.

For more details about the program and to apply to be a Dash rider, you can call 804-365-DASH or click here.

Final Thought

All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure - Mark Twain

