New Henrico selfie museum provokes creativity, imagination

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Calling all selfie lovers, photographers and social media influencers! “F Stop Selfie lounge” is a new selfie museum inside the Regency Square Mall, designed to help you get that perfect shot.

“F Stop Selfie Lounge is somewhere where you can come take your selfie. People come in and have a ball,” said Brandy Snead, one of three co-owners.

There are 10 different rooms with 10 unique backgrounds, for example, a donut room with sprinkles, an angel room with wings and a Bodega with snacks.

Autoplay Caption

All the exhibits are set up with a personal ring light and a phone holder for you to place your phone and snap away.

“It’s really just a fun environment,” said Kaelynn Brockett, one of three co-owners. “We have fun music in the background, and you get to do what you want for a full hour,” said Brockett.

Sisters Kaelynn Brockett, Jasmine Snead and Brandy Snead are all co-owners of the F Stop Selfie lounge.

They hand-picked each room to represent something significant in their lives.

“My sister is a hairdresser, my mom was a hairdresser all of our lives, so we have a beauty back there,” said Jasmine Snead, one of three co-owners. “We have a graffiti wall that’s dedicated to my little cousin, Aireon Evans, who we recently lost due to domestic violence. So she’s featured on that wall to remember her,” said Jasmine.

The sisters said when people step through their doors, they want to give people a carefree environment where they can let loose. Like the money room, where you can pretend to make it rain with a half of million dollars.

“A lot of what we designed here is to provoke people’s imaginations,” said Snead. “Literally everyone that’s come here says ‘it’s a party,’ ‘it’s a celebration.’”

Every few months, the sisters say several themes will be swapped out to keep up with the current trends.

F Stop Selfie Longue is only open from Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets for the hour-long session are $20 for adults (13 years and up) and $15 for children (6-12 years).

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.