Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man injured in Henrico shooting

Henrico police car
Henrico police car(Henrico Police)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a shooting Monday at 6900 Block West Broad Street.

A man was treated and transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet made by the department.

The incident happened at the back of a hotel.

If you have any information call the police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers (804)-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

Latest News

Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Many people are waiting for hours to get inside the DMV Select Office in Mineral for walk-in...
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office