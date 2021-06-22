Man injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a shooting Monday at 6900 Block West Broad Street.

A man was treated and transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet made by the department.

The incident happened at the back of a hotel.

If you have any information call the police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers (804)-780-1000.

