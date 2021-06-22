Man injured in Henrico shooting
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a shooting Monday at 6900 Block West Broad Street.
A man was treated and transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet made by the department.
The incident happened at the back of a hotel.
If you have any information call the police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers (804)-780-1000.
Henrico Police is on scene of a reported shooting. An adult male has been treated and transported for injuries sustained - considered non-life threatening. Anyone with information please call police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000. pic.twitter.com/ATx1wibE9s— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 22, 2021
