Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found shot to death inside a Richmond apartment on Monday evening.
Richmond Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway around 6:44 p.m. Monday.
The incident occurred at 1400 block of Treehaven Drive. Officers discovered a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
Detectives are still looking for information about the fatal shooting.
If you have any information contact Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
