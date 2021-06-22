Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found shot to death inside a Richmond apartment on Monday evening.

Richmond Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway around 6:44 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred at 1400 block of Treehaven Drive. Officers discovered a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still looking for information about the fatal shooting.

If you have any information contact Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.