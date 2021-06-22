Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.(Source: Tulare County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being resold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
A vehicle has overturned in the median along VA-288 south in Chesterfield.
Vehicle overturns in median on VA-288 in Chesterfield, closing all southbound lanes

Latest News

Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Chesterfield hopes to buy Southside Speedway to expand River City Sports Complex
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
In the middle of the pandemic, the $6 one-way trip fee was waived, but it’s coming back the...
Hanover Dash co-pay returns on July 1
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting