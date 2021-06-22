Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under...
Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV.

Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger...
How Big Tech created a data ‘treasure trove’ for police
Disney has had 250 alligators removed from its properties in Florida over the last five years...
Living With Wildlife: Alligators
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
This 2019 photo provided by Moderna shows the company's President Stephen Hoge in his office in...
Moderna’s president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology