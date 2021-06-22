Hanover Dash co-pay returns on July 1

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Rides with ‘Hanover Dash’ will soon cost you once again.

This service provides rides for medical appointments, errands, employment and formal social programs for those 60 and older and people with a disability.

In the middle of the pandemic, the $6 one-way trip fee was waived, but it’s coming back the first day of July.

For more details about the program and to apply to be a Dash rider, you can call 804-365-DASH or click here.

